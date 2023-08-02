Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,361 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $444,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $444,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,998.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,889 shares of company stock worth $5,712,872 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $119.82. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.58 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

