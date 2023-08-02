Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.30, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86.
In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.58.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
