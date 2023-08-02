Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.30, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

