Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.30, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.58.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

