Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 18,030 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 18,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $61,482.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,285,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,734,741.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $41,243.40.

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,218.56.

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $136,340.96.

Shares of RDW opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $234.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.64. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Redwire by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Redwire by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Redwire by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Redwire by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

