AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.64.

AGCO Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.