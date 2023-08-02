Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $48,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $48,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $303,962.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,471 shares of company stock worth $722,358. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

