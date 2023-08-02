Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,700 shares of company stock worth $90,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

