Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73,929 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 14.1% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

GOOG stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

