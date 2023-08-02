Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aecon Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.81.

ARE opened at C$10.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78. The stock has a market cap of C$674.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

