Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brunswick Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.50. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.4 %

BC stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,414 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,270,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.