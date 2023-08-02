Analysts Offer Predictions for Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a research report issued on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $34.44 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,173 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,924 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.