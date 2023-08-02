Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $154.45

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $133.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. AGCO has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

