Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $142.19

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $131.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

