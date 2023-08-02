Analysts Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Price Target at $56.88

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

