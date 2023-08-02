Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target at $20.45

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,365. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

See Also

