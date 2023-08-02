Analysts Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target at $51.22

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ RRR opened at $47.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 123,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

