Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Target Price at $96.90

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $107.40.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 1,905.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

