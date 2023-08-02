Analyzing Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astria Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astria Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.83 million ($2.85) -3.03 Harmony Biosciences $437.86 million 4.65 $181.47 million $3.10 10.96

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Astria Therapeutics. Astria Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Astria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Astria Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astria Therapeutics N/A -73.28% -28.31% Harmony Biosciences 40.19% 49.67% 28.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Astria Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astria Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harmony Biosciences 0 2 7 0 2.78

Astria Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.91%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $62.78, suggesting a potential upside of 84.69%. Given Astria Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Astria Therapeutics is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Astria Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Astria Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2021. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.