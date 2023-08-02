Analyzing Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) & GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of GasLog Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Dividends

Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. GasLog Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GasLog Partners pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A GasLog Partners 29.49% 21.63% 7.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and GasLog Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Koninklijke Vopak and GasLog Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A GasLog Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and GasLog Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 17.86 GasLog Partners $371.03 million 1.16 $118.99 million $1.77 4.52

GasLog Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. GasLog Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Koninklijke Vopak on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Vopak

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About GasLog Partners

(Get Free Report)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.