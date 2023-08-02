Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $14,093,617. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

