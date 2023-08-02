APi Group (APG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. APi Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in APi Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,214 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 419,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 201,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

