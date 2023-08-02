Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.31–$0.23 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.77 million. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $223.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.