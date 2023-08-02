Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at $829,470,136.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.