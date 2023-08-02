Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Aris Water Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Aris Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

ARIS stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $630.47 million, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

