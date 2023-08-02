Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $185.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,288 shares of company stock valued at $22,296,502. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.76.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

