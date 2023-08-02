Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases 527 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 101,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,107,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,419,000 after acquiring an additional 346,633 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE XOM opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

