Atb Cap Markets Comments on Precision Drilling Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Precision Drilling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $875.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 554,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.