Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atco in a research report issued on Sunday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.64.

Atco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.476 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

