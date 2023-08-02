AXT (AXTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXT Stock Performance

AXTI opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. AXT has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $134.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AXT from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

About AXT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AXT by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AXT by 317.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

