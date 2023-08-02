AXT (AXTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AXT Stock Performance
AXTI opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. AXT has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $134.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AXT from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.
About AXT
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
