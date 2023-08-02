Bank of America Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Buy”

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,602,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.