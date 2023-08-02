Bank of America Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Buy”

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of RYTM stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
