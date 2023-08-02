Barrington Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for LKQ in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. LKQ has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

