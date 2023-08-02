Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of C$1.01 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.14). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 17,750.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,243.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.63. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$5.70 and a 1 year high of C$13.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bausch Health Companies

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.