Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 2.4 %
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.93. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $10.23.
BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
