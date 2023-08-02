Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.93. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 498,042 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,564,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 304,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

