Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Chairman Acquires $900,122.85 in Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) Chairman David P. Perry acquired 1,233,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $900,122.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,030,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,186.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.