Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Chairman Acquires $900,122.85 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTXGet Free Report) Chairman David P. Perry acquired 1,233,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $900,122.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,030,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,186.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTXFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

