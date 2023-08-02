BigCommerce (BIGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. BigCommerce has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 142.71% and a negative net margin of 43.89%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.54 million. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $504,005. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BigCommerce by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 831,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.