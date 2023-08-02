Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.63

Aug 2nd, 2023

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 83888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $264.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.46 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 104.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In related news, President Carlos Whitaker acquired 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,023.60. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,630,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after purchasing an additional 73,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,508,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after purchasing an additional 280,695 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,374,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

