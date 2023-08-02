Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.63

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 83888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $264.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.46 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 104.87%.

In related news, President Carlos Whitaker acquired 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,023.60. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,630,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after purchasing an additional 73,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,508,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after purchasing an additional 280,695 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,374,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.