Block (SQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Block to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Block to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -131.21 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,649. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

