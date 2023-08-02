Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) vs. NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Head to Head Contrast

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.35% 22.56% 4.74% NASB Financial 12.99% 5.56% 0.82%

Dividends

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NASB Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and NASB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.70 $64.39 million $3.18 11.86 NASB Financial $168.39 million 1.26 $32.09 million $2.87 9.97

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than NASB Financial. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats NASB Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

