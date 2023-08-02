Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $75.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.53.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Securities cut Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. SVB Leerink cut Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $64.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.