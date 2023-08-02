Brokerages Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) PT at $66.86

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American International Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after buying an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.