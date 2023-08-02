Brokerages Set Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) PT at $19.89

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.18. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

