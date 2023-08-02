Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $154.40

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

HLT stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.59.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

