Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $174.25

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landstar System Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Landstar System by 500.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $200.86 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

