Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) PT at $434.00

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $436.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,159 shares of company stock worth $201,367,930 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $397.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

