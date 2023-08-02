Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) PT at $434.00

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $436.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,159 shares of company stock worth $201,367,930 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Mastercard stock opened at $397.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

