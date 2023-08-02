Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Price Target at $13.08

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

About Medical Properties Trust

Shares of MPW stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

