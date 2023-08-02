Brokerages Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE NRDY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,320,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $73,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,622,359 shares in the company, valued at $41,002,305.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,320,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 120,600 shares of company stock worth $379,824. 38.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 192,744.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 63.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 213.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 664,497 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

