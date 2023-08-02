Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Target Price at $16.27

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $14.71 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

