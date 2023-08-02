Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $76.16

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $139,145,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after buying an additional 1,788,595 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,144,000.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

