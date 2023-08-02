Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 6,149.09

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,149.09 ($78.95).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($79.60) to GBX 6,000 ($77.03) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($82.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.19) to GBX 5,100 ($65.48) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 ($95.01) to GBX 6,800 ($87.30) in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($63.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,589.42). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,095 ($65.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($82.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,072.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,403.14. The firm has a market cap of £63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 865.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 137.67 ($1.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,910.02%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.