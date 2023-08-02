Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) PT at $393.34

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.93.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $357.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.82 and a 200 day moving average of $337.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.66%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,974,959 shares of company stock worth $658,812,462. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after buying an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

